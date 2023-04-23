MaineDOT to conduct I-395 bridge inspection in Bangor Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - MaineDOT says they will be performing an inspection of the bridge on I-395 over Main Street in Bangor starting at 6:30 pm. Tuesday, April 25.

We’re told the inspection will be completed before the morning commuter traffic on Wednesday.

Drivers should expect frequent lanes changes and exit ramp closures during the inspection.

During the first phase, the Exit 3A Eastbound on ramp from the Town Farm Road will be closed for a few hours.

During the second phase, the Exit 3 westbound on ramp will be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay attention to construction signs.

This work is being done in advance of a joint repair project later in 2023 or 2024.

