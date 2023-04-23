Maine Veterans Project founder releases book

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shawn Goodwin from the Maine Veterans Project has written a book documenting his trials and tribulations.

In the book he details his travels from small town Maine to Hollywood, his battle with PTSD, and more.

‘Me, Myself & Aye, Aye’ is available for purchase on Amazon.

To our awesome followers and the incredible veterans we are here to serve, I would like to introduce a book that I... Posted by Maine Veterans Project on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.