Maine Veterans Project founder releases book

‘Me, Myself, & Aye, Aye’ is a story about life, whiskey, and the pursuit of happiness
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shawn Goodwin from the Maine Veterans Project has written a book documenting his trials and tribulations.

In the book he details his travels from small town Maine to Hollywood, his battle with PTSD, and more.

‘Me, Myself & Aye, Aye’ is available for purchase on Amazon.

To our awesome followers and the incredible veterans we are here to serve, I would like to introduce a book that I...

Posted by Maine Veterans Project on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

MaineDOT to conduct I-395 bridge inspection in Bangor Tuesday
Clouds increase this afternoon, rain moves in overnight
Crews respond to a structure fire on Silver Street in Waterville Sunday morning.
Fire destroys Waterville restaurant
While yoga is about the mind, body and spirit, the real prize at Cat Yoga is just getting to...
“Cat Yoga” a win-win fundraiser at the Waterville Humane Society