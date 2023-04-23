Maine Veterans Project founder releases book
‘Me, Myself, & Aye, Aye’ is a story about life, whiskey, and the pursuit of happiness
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Shawn Goodwin from the Maine Veterans Project has written a book documenting his trials and tribulations.
In the book he details his travels from small town Maine to Hollywood, his battle with PTSD, and more.
‘Me, Myself & Aye, Aye’ is available for purchase on Amazon.
