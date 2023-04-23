Maine Football returns for annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After working through the spring, the Maine Black Bears got back out in front of a crowd for the Jeff Cole Memorial Spring game.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. I mean, there was a ton of family, friends, and a lot of recruits here. it was awesome to showcase what this group has done in this past offseason. We’ve really worked so hard, and we’ve always done a great job of coming together as a team. To come out here and showcase the hard work it means a lot,” said quarterback Derek Robertson.

“I’m just excited by this team. This is a great weekend more of like a celebration of Maine football,” said Head Coach Jordan Stevens.

The day was broken up into different periods, ending in mini scrimmage between the defense and the offense.

“I thought there was a lot of good competition today. And we were able to play a lot of different situations like different zones within the field and we ended on the competition, it was good to see the defense get a stop there. Because the defense has come a long way and that’s been huge. And that’s what we need as a team,” said Stevens.

“We had a long 15 practices, so it was definitely good to move past it. I feel like we have definitely grown into a team. The fundamentals and the basics of the defense. You know, there’s learning that we could play our base rules to any formation or any coverage which is pretty good,” said defensive back Shakur Smalls.

Maine’s offense will look considerably different next season after bringing in a new offensive coordinator.

Derek Robertson, who took the first team reps in the game, is looking to be Maine’s man under center.

“I feel like we did a great job, you know, the offensive line, the running backs, receivers and tight ends. They all did an unbelievable job today. They have been all spring and you know, they make all of our quarterback’s jobs easier because how much of great players they are. It was definitely nice putting the ball in the endzone because that’s what we try to do,” said Robertson.

“When Derek’s out there he really commands the offense and takes control. He’s well respected amongst his teammates. So, whatever he says goes, and you need that in that position,” said Stevens.

Maine football will play their first game of the season September 2nd.

Even though it’s over 100 days away excitement is brewing in Orono.

“Goosebumps. We got one more camp in August. We want everybody to get in that and (stay) healthy. Then we’re on to play other opponents. It’s tough going against a teammate because I go out there to really, you know, bring the boom. It’s gonna be good to go against an opponent in four months,” said Smalls.

