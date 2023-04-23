Husson Softball extends winning streak to 18

Husson's Teagen Blackie looks to the dugout after hitting a double
Husson's Teagen Blackie looks to the dugout after hitting a double(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eagles welcomed Bowdoin College for a double header Sunday afternoon.

Husson won 4-1 in the first contest, lead by a dominant performance on the mound from Mckenna Smith who picked up her 14th win on the year.

The second game saw the teams battle it out in extra innings where Katie Raymond hit a walk off base hit scoring both Teagen Blackie and Jill Bisson.

The Eagles will play their regular season finale in a week. With six games to play during that time they’ll look to continue their incredible run.

“I think just continuing to execute the small details and really dialing in and focusing on what needs to get done. Just really down to execution,” said senior Mckenna Smith.

