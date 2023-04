WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Main Street in Waterville is closed at this hour as multiple fire crews work to put out a fire.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No word yet on any injuries or how the fire started.

This story will be updated.

