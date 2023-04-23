Clouds increase today, rain moves in overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moves off to our northeast today as a low-pressure system moves in from the west and stalls over southern New England. We’ll start off with sunshine for the first half of our day before thicker clouds begin to filter in from the west this afternoon and evening. A weak low-pressure system will move off the coast of Southern New England and will become occluded and stall. This will allow moisture to stream in towards the coastline in the form of rain starting in western and southern Maine late this morning and afternoon. Because the low is stalled, and there is a strong ridge of high pressure to our northeast, the rain will be slow to move into the Bangor region and points north and east. Rain isn’t expected to move in until overnight and into early Monday morning, so today we’ll still remain mostly dry. High temperatures reach the upper 50′s and low 60′s for inland locations while a sea breeze will keep the coast a little cooler and only reach the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Tonight, clouds will continue to increase becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers moving in overnight. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

The dreary and rainy weather pattern will continue into much of the work week. Rain will continue to slowly push eastward on Monday but becoming more scattered as it does so. With high pressure blocking to our northeast, rain will have a hard time making it into areas like eastern Washington county and Aroostook County. Scattered light rain showers will continue across much of the state on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, rain should only accumulate to around 1/3″ or less through Bangor and points north and eastward, whereas points southwest and down into Portland could see an inch or more. Showers become more isolated Thursday and finally clear out by Friday.

TODAY: Starting off sunny, clouds increase through the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s to upper 40′s and lower 50′s along the coast. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain showers slowly work their way in overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30′s and low 40′s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Overcast with rain showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs reach the mid 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs reach the 50′s.

FRIDAY: Drying out with partly cloudy skies, highs reach the 50′s.

