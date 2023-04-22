Maine leaders commend Supreme Court decision to temporarily preserve access to mifepristone

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine leaders are applauding the Supreme Court’s decision to preserve access to the popular abortion pill mifepristone while legal challenges to the medication make their way through the courts.

According to state data, in 2021, over 60% of abortions in Maine were medical, as opposed to surgical, which is higher than the national average, which is closer to a 50-50 split.

Gov. Janet Mills has been a strong supporter of abortion rights.

“For now, mifepristone remains legal and available in Maine, and my Administration will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office to fight back against attempts to undermine reproductive freedom in Maine,” Mills said.

Sen. Angus King has also weighed in, saying, “It should not be up to the government to decide if a parent is ready or able to have a child nor should it be up to the courts to decide if a drug is safe for use; this is the point of having food and medical board experts.”

While local leaders commend the court’s decision, they emphasize that it is temporary.

Nicole Clegg of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said, “This is good news, but let’s be clear: access to mifepristone should never have been in jeopardy in the first place and our fight is not yet over. This case underscores what we already knew — extreme politicians and judges will stop at nothing to block access to abortion — here in Maine and across the country.”

