Maine Game Wardens honored at annual awards banquet

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service held its annual awards banquet at the Winslow VFW Hall on Friday.

Each year they recognize game wardens for outstanding performance.

The Maine Game Warden of the Year is Pilot Jeff Spencer of Eagle Lake.

Spencer has been a warden for nearly 25 years.

He began his warden career in the North Maine Woods in the Estcourt Station district where he quickly made an impact with numerous cases regarding over the limit fish, and night hunting. Since that time, he later was promoted to sergeant, then became a Game Warden Pilot.

And the 2022 Maine Game Warden Supervisor of the Year is Sergeant Mike Joy of Ashland.

He began his career with the Maine Warden Service in 1993. He became a sergeant in 2018.

