Fair today, clouds increase Sunday with rain for the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our northeast sticks around today as a low-pressure system moves in from the west for Sunday into Monday. Today will be fairly nice, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures this afternoon reach the mid to upper 50′s near 60 inland. A sea breeze will keep temperatures on the cooler side along the coast, reaching the 40′s and 50′s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30′s tonight with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. High pressure will slip off to our northeast and a low-pressure system will push eastward into the region from the west. The system will bring in rain showers for late Sunday night. However, the showers look to stay mostly confined to western and southern Maine before pushing into the Bangor area overnight. Sunday could start off with some sunshine before clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs reaching the mid to upper 50′s inland to lower 50′s along the coast.

Dreary weather will continue into the work week once again. A trough of low-pressure will stall over southern New England for Monday and Tuesday. The low will keep our skies cloudy with rain showers lingering into Wednesday. Spots from Augusta south & west should expect an inch or more of rain through Tuesday. Locations north & east of Bangor will see less than 0.25″ and locations across the County and far eastern Washington county may not even see any rain. Highs for the beginning of the work week reach the 40′s and 50′s for Monday and Tuesday, with slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday, back into the 50′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper 50′s inland and 40′s and 50′s along the coast. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30′s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, rain showers overnight. Highs reach the mid to upper 50′s inland and lower 50′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Overcast with rain showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs reach the 40′s and 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Highs reach the mid 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs reach the 50′s.

