Eastern Maine Woodturners hosts Turn-Around workshop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local hobby organization invited the community to take their turn at woodturning Saturday.

Eastern Maine Woodturners hosted the free, all-day Turn-Around workshop at the United Technologies Center.

Beginners, experts, and every skill level in between were encouraged to attend and get hands-on woodturning experience, learn & share skills, and make new connections within the niche hobby.

“Woodturning, in certain ways, is like carving wood except that we use something called a lathe which spins the wood at a high rate of speed. And then we apply carving tools to the surface so we can shape the wood,” explains Michael Kagan, president of the Eastern Maine Woodturners. Kagan mentions that when you see a rolling pin or a bowl, it’s most likely a result of woodturning.

As to why the organization wants to emphasize the skill of woodturning, Kagan says, “I always tell people this, the time to develop a hobby isn’t when you retire. Develop your hobby beforehand so you can enjoy it in retirement!”

Eastern Maine Woodturners hosts two Turn-Around workshop events a year and meets every month during their Aug. to May season. For more information on upcoming events or membership, visit their Facebook.

