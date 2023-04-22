Downtown Bangor hosts Spring cleanup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downtown Bangor Partnership hosted its annual Spring Cleanup Saturday.

Volunteers spent their Earth Day picked up trash in parks near downtown to get the city ready for summer.

The cleanup also included events including an arts and crafts swap, a planting station, rock painting, and more.

”As much as we have volunteers extend out into some of the side streets and really just clean up as much of downtown Bangor as possible.” said Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership.

In addition to cleaning and picking up trash, volunteers also painted benches, removed graffiti, and put away the winter lights.

