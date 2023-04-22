‘Donut Festival’ coming to Rockport in June

(WANF)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Getting ready donut lovers!

The town of Rockport has announced it will be kicking off Summer 2023 with its first ever ‘Rockport Donut Festival.’

The festival will run June 2nd and June 3rd.

The Inaugural Rockport Donut Festival will pay homage to the history of the doughnut and get the summer rolling with music from the ultimate party disco band, ‘Motor Booty Affair.’

There will also be a 5K race, food trucks, and a craft beer tent.

The weekend does correspond with National Donut Day, which is the first Friday in June.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Fair today, clouds increase Sunday with rain for the work week
Maine leaders commend Supreme Court decision to temporarily preserve access to mifepristone
Augusta emergency overnight warming center looking for donations before closing for the season
Augusta emergency overnight warming center looking for donations before closing for the season
Pickering Square
City of Bangor asking public for their opinion on Pickering Square