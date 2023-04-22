‘Donut Festival’ coming to Rockport in June

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Getting ready donut lovers!

The town of Rockport has announced it will be kicking off Summer 2023 with its first ever ‘Rockport Donut Festival.’

The festival will run June 2nd and June 3rd.

The Inaugural Rockport Donut Festival will pay homage to the history of the doughnut and get the summer rolling with music from the ultimate party disco band, ‘Motor Booty Affair.’

There will also be a 5K race, food trucks, and a craft beer tent.

The weekend does correspond with National Donut Day, which is the first Friday in June.

