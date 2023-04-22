“Cat Yoga” a win-win fundraiser at the Waterville Humane Society

While yoga is about the mind, body and spirit, the real prize at Cat Yoga is just getting to hang out with kittens for an hour.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There are worse ways to spend a Saturday morning than at the Waterville Humane Society looking for Zen through Cat Yoga.

And if you’re wondering what that it is, it’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

“Cat Yoga is a yoga class for people, but they bring in the cats that are here at the shelter,” said Cat Yoga Instructor Rachel Russo. “And they just hang out and walk around the room and play, and interact with people.”

For twenty-five dollars a ticket, the fundraiser is win for the cats and the yogis alike.

“I’m excited,” participant Ron Johnson said. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night. I was looking forward to this.”

“It’s been selling out,” added Russo. “People are really enjoying it.”

All of the money raised from Cat Yoga is used specifically by the Humane Society to take care of the cats here. And while yoga is about the mind, body and spirit, the real prize at Cat Yoga is just getting to hang out with kittens for an hour.

“Something like this is great for our local Humane Society,” Johnson said. “It brings people in, gets them involved, brings in some donations. Hopefully they can adopt some cats today too.”

For information on the next Cat Yoga session or to make a donation, follow the Waterville Humane Society on facebook.

Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

