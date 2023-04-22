Augusta emergency overnight warming center looking for donations before closing for the season

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Augusta emergency overnight warming center is looking for donations before it closes for the season.

The shelter closes on the 30th--leaving many people to look for other options.

The emergency shelter helps around 40 people during the coldest months of the winter.

Now organizers are asking the public to help make sure the people they help, can make it to next winter.

”We need tents, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, flashlights, batteries, lanterns, backpacks, rope, propane stoves and canvas, anything that people would need to live outside,” Betty St. Hilaire, an organizer said.

Donations can be made in person at South Parish in Augusta Saturday.

Those unable to attend the event and want to donate can reach out to South Parish for drop off or pickup.

