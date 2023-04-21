Visit national parks for free on Earth Day

(WABI) - Entrance to Acadia and all other national parks will be free on Saturday, April 22, which is also Earth Day, to kick off National Park Week.

The Senate unanimously passed the resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., to designate next week as National Park Week, which will run from April 22-30.

“From the rocky coasts of Acadia to the breathtaking canyons of Zion, America’s national parks preserve some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks so people of all backgrounds can explore the natural majesty of the United States,” said King. “Protecting these gorgeous parks for future generations was truly one of America’s best ideas. During National Park Week, and on Earth Day this Saturday, I encourage all Americans to get outside so they can experience all that these beautiful lands have to offer.”

National Park Week is meant to boost awareness of the value and availability of recreational areas, encouraging people across the country to spend time in America’s treasured national parks.

