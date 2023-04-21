Visit national parks for free on Earth Day

(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Entrance to Acadia and all other national parks will be free on Saturday, April 22, which is also Earth Day, to kick off National Park Week.

The Senate unanimously passed the resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., to designate next week as National Park Week, which will run from April 22-30.

“From the rocky coasts of Acadia to the breathtaking canyons of Zion, America’s national parks preserve some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks so people of all backgrounds can explore the natural majesty of the United States,” said King. “Protecting these gorgeous parks for future generations was truly one of America’s best ideas. During National Park Week, and on Earth Day this Saturday, I encourage all Americans to get outside so they can experience all that these beautiful lands have to offer.”

National Park Week is meant to boost awareness of the value and availability of recreational areas, encouraging people across the country to spend time in America’s treasured national parks.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Queen City Cinema Club
One popular spot in Bangor is expanding their offerings and they’re REEL fun.
Generic police lights
Two men charged with eluding an officer in motorcycle incidents
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
UPDATE: Route 1A back open
Body recovered from Presumpscot River in Falmouth, police investigating cause of death