Two men charged with eluding an officer in motorcycle incidents

BANGOR AND EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Two men were charged with eluding an officer in separate motorcycle incidents Thursday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Riddle, 18, of Orrington failed to stop for a deputy and fled from the traffic stop just after 3:30 p.m. on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

Charged with eluding an officer (Penobscot County Sheriffs Office)

They say due to safety concerns the deputy stopped his pursuit but was able to identify the driver.

Riddle turned himself in later that night and was charged with eluding an officer and driving to endanger.

Riddle is now out on bail.

The second incident happened just before 6pm on Riverside Drive in Eddington.

They say Blaine Bragg, 36, of Bradley failed to stop for a deputy and fled from the traffic stop.

Bradley man charged with eluding an officer (Penobscot County Sheriffs Office)

Bragg was found on a side road in Eddington.

He’s facing several charges including eluding an officer, operation after revocation, criminal speeding and violation of conditional release.

Also in the press release, the sheriff’s office says next month is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and with the warmer weather they are reminding everyone to be on the alert and to share the road with motorcyclists.

They say both motorcyclists and motorists need to be aware of their surroundings.

They ask to check blind spots, and mirrors and say using turn signals are necessary when changing lanes and when passing.

They say distracted driving has been on the rise, too. Distractions during driving could mean the difference between seeing a motorcyclist or not when preparing to change lanes adding, don’t let one text change anyone’s life forever!

They add while many of these safety tips focus on car/truck traffic , those operating motorcycles need to operate in a safe and responsible manner at all times.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.