Tick Tips: How to protect you and your pets during tick season

We're still waiting for those pesky mosquitoes and black flies to appear this spring.

But the ticks are certainly out.

“The weather is warming up, and the ticks are certainly becoming active. We’re receiving lots of new samples here at the lab for testing,” said Griffin Dill, Tick Coordinator at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab.

Since January 1st, the University of Maine Tick Lab has received more than 200 ticks for testing.

With the shorter, warmer winters, experts say ticks can survive winter easier.

That means we and our pets are more at risk of ticks and the pathogens they may carry.

“The biggest issue is Lyme disease. There’s a high percentage of ticks that could be infected with that, so that is the biggest risk,” said Sara Robinson, epidemiologist with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Robinson says while we associate ticks with outdoor activities like hiking or camping, ticks can show up anywhere.

They find most people encounter them in their own yard.

“The ticks that can carry most of the pathogens, they like leaf litter. They like brush. They like leaf piles, so if you are going out hiking, say in the middle of a pathway, so you’re not brushing up against it, you should wear a repellent to help keep the ticks off of you. Wear light colored clothes so it’s easier to see the ticks,” she said.

If you do find a tick on you or your pets, experts recommend removing it with a tick spoon or tweezers. They don’t recommend using any home remedies because that could actually irritate the tick. Once its removed, you can place it in a plastic bag and send it to the UMaine Tick Lab for analysis. If you’re concerned about infection, you should call your doctor.

“For Lyme disease, there is a bullseye rash,” said Robinson. “It doesn’t always occur in a spot where you were bitten by a tick, so you want to pay attention to your whole body to look for those rashes. If you have any of those symptoms, we always recommend calling a healthcare provider because there are treatments available.”

The UMaine Tick Lab has added two new pathogens to its tick testing panels.

They’re now screening ticks for Powassan virus and Heartland virus.

“It’s important to try and offer as comprehensive of a testing program that we can offer for the people of Maine which includes testing for these viral pathogens, Powassan in particular, but we also want to include something like Heartland which has been found in our wildlife species, but we haven’t seen reported human cases yet,” said Dill. “With the adults highly active, it’s important to be treating your pets, vaccinating your pets, and of course, checking them for ticks when the return indoors.”

If you find a tick and want it tested for pathogens, you can send it to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab in Orono.

It costs $20, and you do have to fill out a form.

