Serious accident along Bangor Rd/Rt 1A, road closed until further notice

Ellsworth PD say the accident happened around 6:55 a.m.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bangor Rd/Rt 1A is now closed due to what Ellsworth Police are calling a ‘serious’ accident.

They say the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. near the Winkumpaugh Road intersection.

They say motorists should expect delays as the road has been shutdown, and will remain so for a while.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

