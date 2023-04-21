Serious accident along Bangor Rd/Rt 1A, road closed until further notice
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A section of Bangor Rd/Rt 1A is now closed due to what Ellsworth Police are calling a ‘serious’ accident.
They say the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. near the Winkumpaugh Road intersection.
They say motorists should expect delays as the road has been shutdown, and will remain so for a while.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
