One popular spot in Bangor is expanding their offerings and they’re REEL fun.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I decided to basically move my living room downtown and charge people to hang out,” said Queen City Cinema Club Owner, Joshua Moulton.

For years, Queen City Cinema Club in has been a place for food, flix, and fun.

But now, it’s something even more.

The Bangor hotspot is a popular place for folks to also gather for different activities including trivia, concerts, and even community events.

Moulton said, “We do a lot with sexual assault survivors. So, we work with response services on at least a couple events a year. Last Saturday, we did a launch for an organization called to southern kids. And yeah, we’ll do art exhibits. Like I said, black music is a big thing for us right now. And we have actually bookings all the way through August at this point. Yeah, basically, if you throw it at us, we’re probably going to find a way to make it happen.”

So, let’s back-up though.

I’ve heard of a book club, but not a cinema club.

Where did that idea even come from?

Moulton explained, “I did my master’s degree at University of Maine in Orono. I studied environmental history and film history and kind of combined them for my master’s degree, my thesis. So, I always had an interest in film. And that and I was literally looking around my house, I have this massive movie collection. I have a toy collection, I have all these posters, I have all these things. So, what can I do with this? How can I put this to use and basically all this investment that I’ve made over these years for my personal collection, how can I transfer that into a business.”

As QCCC celebrates their fifth year in business, they’re happy to be a local staple for food, entertainment and a sense of community in the greater Bangor area.

“It’s been amazing. And that’s really like the number one word for us is community. We’ve become more ingrained in the community and in different communities. And it’s just been a place people have kind of come to because it’s a place that provides the things that they love, and a lot of nostalgia and also the opportunity to like discover new things. And it’s just developed over time because we’ve had more and more people offered to do things with us ask us if we can do things. We’ve met more people and it just has grown and grown and grown to the point where now we’re doing trivia karaoke, live music events, a lot of fundraisers and stuff like that. So, it’s just grown. Really the community is what has made this place what it is it wouldn’t be anything without the people that come here,” said Moulton.

