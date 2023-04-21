One person dead after crash on Route 1A

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is dead after a head-on crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth Friday morning.

Ellsworth Police did not identify the victim but said the 43-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital.

The call came in just before 6:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say more details will be released later.

We’ll keep you updated as we get them.

