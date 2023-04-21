Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center shows off the climate and financial impact of their co-generation facility.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As part of their Earth Day celebration, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is giving an inside look at their co-generation facility.

It produces 93% of the total electrical consumption in the center’s state street campus and uses steam generated to clean and sterilize different instruments.

After opening in 2006, they say it only took five years to pay for itself, saving the hospital one point five million dollars each year.

The way it works is by using just enough fuel to generate electricity then they recycle it to make heat.

The hospital says through this and other green measures they have a long-term decrease in their carbon footprint.

“And so, they aren’t putting out more power than they need to. We’re meeting the need but we’re doing it with a lot less electricity. Because we’re using so much less fuel, we’ve cut our carbon footprint almost in half,” said Plant Operations Manager Scott Humphrey.

The facility also helps ensure the hospital stays running while others lose power after relying on backup generators in the Ice Storm of ‘98.

