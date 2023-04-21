Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Temps Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front approaching from our west will give us a chance of a rain or mixed rain/snow shower early this morning, mainly from Bangor south and west otherwise as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area, we’ll see a mainly dry day today. The warm front to our west will provide us with a bit of cloudiness today too. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for our Friday with temperatures mainly in the 50s for highs. Coastal areas will be the cool spots where temperatures will be right around 50° due to an onshore breeze developing later this morning into the afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 30s to near 40° for nighttime lows.

Our weekend now looks to be mainly cloudy but mainly dry as we get into this blocking pattern develops to our east. This will help to keep our next weathermaker off to our west for the weekend allowing for dry weather to prevail both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s inland and upper 40s to low 50s along the coast. Low pressure will slowly push towards the area Sunday. The leading edge of the system may bring some rain into far southern and western parts of the state from late morning through the afternoon otherwise the bulk of the storm will stay to our west with much of the state seeing mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions through the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Sunday will be near 50° along the coast and 50s inland. Rain will spread into the area Sunday night into Monday. Plan on a wet and cool start to the week with showers likely Monday and highs only in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Today: An early morning shower possible otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 48°-58°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 33°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s to near 60° inland. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50° along the coast, 50s to near 60° inland.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

