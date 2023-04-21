Maine unemployment rate drops slightly

Maine Unemployment rate
Maine Unemployment rate(Maine Department of Labor)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment rate dropped slightly last month matching the lowest rate on record from May and June of last year.

The unemployment rate now stands at 2.6%, down .2% from the previous month.

The Labor Department says Maine’s unemployment rate has now been below 4% for 16 consecutive months, the fourth longest period on record.

The national unemployment rate for March was 3.5%.

