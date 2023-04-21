Maine unemployment rate drops slightly
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment rate dropped slightly last month matching the lowest rate on record from May and June of last year.
The unemployment rate now stands at 2.6%, down .2% from the previous month.
The Labor Department says Maine’s unemployment rate has now been below 4% for 16 consecutive months, the fourth longest period on record.
The national unemployment rate for March was 3.5%.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.