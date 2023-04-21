Maine home prices are up and sales are down

Maine (WABI) - Home prices are up in Maine, but sales are down.

According to Maine Listings, sales of single-family homes in Maine dropped by almost 17% in March compared to the same period last year due in part to higher mortgage rates and low inventory.

The median sales price is up almost 4% to just over $337,000.

Nationally, home sales were down just over 21% in March.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.