Maine home prices are up and sales are down
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Home prices are up in Maine, but sales are down.
According to Maine Listings, sales of single-family homes in Maine dropped by almost 17% in March compared to the same period last year due in part to higher mortgage rates and low inventory.
The median sales price is up almost 4% to just over $337,000.
Nationally, home sales were down just over 21% in March.
