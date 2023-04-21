Maine DEP issues scathing review of railroad’s actions after derailment, fuel spill

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a scathing review of the railroad involved in last week’s northern Maine train derailment, citing a failure to follow orders to minimize public health and environmental impacts.

The DEP says an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Sandwich Academy Grant Township environment Thursday because Canadian Pacific Kansas City did not follow department directives.

The department also says the two rail cars with hazardous materials were not removed fast enough.

They were only removed “completely away from the site” late Thursday afternoon.

Furthermore, by not draining saddle tanks on the locomotives before removing them, they say a “substantial” amount of diesel fuel spilled.

Officials are unsure how much, but are estimating 500 gallons which saturated the soil and entered Little Brassua Lake, causing “significant sheening.”

Crews are constructing dams to further secure the site.

Before Thursday’s spill, biologists found no immediate impacts to fish or wildlife.

Crews will visit next week to re-assess and monitor progress.

The DEP warned if the railroad does not take better action, the Department will take over clean-up efforts at the railroad’s expense.

You can read the full letter to Canadian Pacific Kansas City here.

We have reached out to Canadian Pacific Kansas City for comment.

