Lawmakers discuss a series of bills aimed at improving the Child Welfare System

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A series of bills aimed at improving the child welfare system were discussed at the state house today.

One of the proposed bills would provide training and support to Child Protective Services workers.

The bill is asking that new case workers have smaller case loads for the first year of employment due to the intensity of each case.

It also includes additional supervision and professional development and training for case workers.

Supporters of the bill agree that reducing the case load for new workers would help with retaining these workers.

No one spoke in opposition of the bill today but one woman who is neutral regarding the bill says the Office of Child and Family Services is working with the University of Southern Maine to redesign their training foundation.

Additional efforts based on national and state recommendations includes reduced caseloads and additional training for case workers as they are on-boarded into their new roles, ensuring they have sufficient opportunities to learn critical skills on the job and to understand the legal child protective process,” said Melissa Hackett with Maine Children Alliance in support of the bill.

“The redesign expanded the training from 5 to 7 weeks, tailored content for each of the two major categories of case workers, incorporated the latest adult learning theory, expanded the use of classroom, and e-learning training content and enhanced the opportunity for staff to develop children knowledge firsthand through increased job shadowing experience,” said Bobbi Johnson, assistant director of Child Welfare Services who spoke neither for nor against the bill.

The bill also proposes flexible work opportunities which may include working from home to complete paperwork.

