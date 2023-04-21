Hermon Little League Field receives $25,000 in upgrades

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - When Hermon Little Leaguers step up to the plate this year, they’ll do so on an upgraded playing surface.

The field on Billings Road has received $25,000 in upgrades.

Those include laser-leveling the infield, re-edging grass, moving the snack shack and more.

The Little League season begins in the coming weeks and we’re told these youngsters can’t wait to get out there.

“The kids in this community, this is something that they’ve been looking forward to. They deserve this. It’s a growing community. They’re gonna get here, they’re gonna see these changes, and it’s just gonna, it’s gonna blow them away,” said Recreation Programmer Isaiah Marseille.

The field is also set to host the 11-12-year-old State Baseball Tournament this summer.

