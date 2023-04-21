Downtown Bangor to host Spring Cleanup and Earth Day celebration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor will be hosting a Spring Cleanup and Earth Day Celebration Saturday.

They invite the public to join them from 9 a.m. to noon to help pick up trash, paint benches and more in the Norumbega Parkway on Central Street.

They’ll also have activities such as an arts and crafts swap, a rock painting station and more.

Organizers say the importance of looking after a space that everyone can enjoy.

“I think it’s really everybody’s downtown. Everybody owns a piece of downtown. It’s a public space. It’s a shared resource. We happen to live in an incredibly beautiful downtown. We have beautiful gardens, we have historic statues, we have modern art. We have a lot of our cultural institutions located down here and we really want everybody to feel a little piece of the ownership,” said Betsy Lundy, executive director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

Downtown Bangor says this event also serves as prep work for their Adopt-A-Garden day on May 20.

