Dispose of unneeded prescription drugs at National Drug Take Back Day

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and sites across Maine will be available to the public.

They’re accepting old and unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of safely.

We’re told that once collected they’re incinerated to prevent any contamination.

If you can’t make it out for the event there are still ways to dispose of them safely.

“If you have a lot of drugs at home, feel free to stop by and you don’t even need to talk to anybody we don’t ask any questions, we don’t ask, you know, any identifying information. There’s a box and you just get rid of them,” said Lt. Andrew Whitehouse of the Holden P.D.

To find locations near you click the link here.

