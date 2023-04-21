Clinton man charged with OUI after crash in Fairfield
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Clinton is facing charges after a crash on Main Street in Fairfield Friday morning.
According to Fairfield Police, they responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole around 11 a.m.
When they arrived, they say the driver, Ricky Hamlin, 21, told them he looked down at his phone after getting a message then crashed his truck.
Hamlin was taken to Maine General in Waterville as a precaution.
After investigating, police say they determined alcohol was also a factor.
Hamlin is charged with operating under the influence.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.