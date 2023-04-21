Clinton man charged with OUI after crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Clinton is facing charges after a crash on Main Street in Fairfield Friday morning.

According to Fairfield Police, they responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole around 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they say the driver, Ricky Hamlin, 21, told them he looked down at his phone after getting a message then crashed his truck.

Hamlin was taken to Maine General in Waterville as a precaution.

After investigating, police say they determined alcohol was also a factor.

Hamlin is charged with operating under the influence.

