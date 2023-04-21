City of Bangor asking public for their opinion on Pickering Square
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is asking the public for their opinion on a spot downtown.
They’re asking anyone to join them Saturday morning to discuss their Pickering Square improvement project.
It’s 9 to 11 a.m. on Norembega Parkway on Franklin Street
They say they want to talk about improvements and share ideas with their engineering department.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.