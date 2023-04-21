Chilly Tonight. Weekend Trending Drier

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to bring mostly clear skies to the region this evening. Lows will once again drop into the 30s, but it will not be as cold as the past several nights.

The high pressure on Saturday will not only keep the rain at bay, but it will also keep the clouds away. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. A sea breeze will keep the coast slightly cooler with highs expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

By Sunday, there will be some sunshine in the morning before clouds begin to build in ahead of the approach low pressure system. The low will run into the backside of the exiting high pressure that will remain parked to our northeast. This will keep the rain away for the majority of Sunday. There will be some showers moving into the west by late Sunday afternoon. Showers will spread into central and eastern Maine overnight. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 50s.

Showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday with the heaviest rainfall expected over parts of western Maine. Spots from Augusta south & west should expect an inch or more of rain through Tuesday. Locations north & east of Bangor will see less than 0.25″ and locations across the County and far eastern Washington county may not even see any rain.

Highs next week will start in the 40s & 50s and will return to the 50s & 60s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s. SE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 50s & 60s inland, along the coast a sea breeze will keep highs in the 40s & 50s. SE wind 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with any showers arriving after sunset. Highs in the 50s. SE wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.