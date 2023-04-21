Body recovered from Presumpscot River in Falmouth, police investigating cause of death

Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT
FALMOUTH, Maine - Falmouth police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth.

Rescue crews got a call around 6:30 for a body floating in the river near Gray Road.

Investigators said the body was decomposed with no identifiable features.

The Chief Medical Examiner is working with police to identify the person who was found and the cause of death.

