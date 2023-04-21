Belgrade’s Max Krizo comes back from broken collarbone to win national boardercross championship

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Belgrade’s Max Krizo is taking his snowboarding career to new heights from Gould Academy out of Bethel.

He started when he was seven and has honed his craft since then between G.A. and Carrabassett Valley Academy.

Krizo has excelled in USASA Maine Mountain Series, International Ski Federation, and North American Cup competitions.

He’s battled his way back from a broken collarbone last year to win the USASA National Youth Boardercross Championship at Copper Mountain in Colorado on April 3.

He said his Maine upbringing in the sport has helped him succeed.

“It was a big challenge to get back to my starting fitness, just to get back to baseline fitness. I had some awesome coaches. They really made sure that I had everything I needed. Being from Maine, we have some challenging weather and some ice-eager conditions that really train you to be on top of your game all the time,” said Krizo.

Next, he’ll train to compete in the Junior World Championships.

Krizo maintains a 3.97 grade-point-average and helps his dad run their family business, Central Maine Surf Company.

