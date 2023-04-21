Bangor Couple receives President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Laurence and Diane Maul are the recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple has contributed more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

The Mauls have travelled from Maine to southwestern Arizona since 2017 to participate in cleanups to help keep the national monument an enjoyable destination.

The superintendent, chief law enforcement ranger, and staff presented the award to the Mauls for their exceptional work over the past seven years.

