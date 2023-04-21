Aroostook County farm wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022

Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
Daniel Corey Farms wins North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022
By Isaac Potter
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - Daniel Corey Farms is an early generational seed supplier in Aroostook County. They also have a tissue cultural lab and farm in Island Falls.

The farm produces 86 different varieties of seed potatoes which they supply both across North America and even internationally.

The farm recently won an award for the North American Seed Supplier of the Year for 2022, something that came as a surprise.

“Very surprised and quite honored to win this award. We definitely weren’t expecting it as we are very new grower for Frito Lay, so it was very humbling. We were sitting there for the award ceremony and they started describing our farm starting out in 1986, my father starting it. His first year of growing seed potatoes in ‘91, and he looks over at me and goes, ‘no kidding, there is no way we won.’ And then they called our name and we went up,” said Benjamin Corey, Daniel Corey Farms

Corey says what makes the farm special is the process.

“It’s through the process that we have of starting out our product at our tissue cultural lab in Island Falls. And through a five year journey of repropagating, that we get to control our product all the way to the consumer. Which we can ensure the highest quality of potatoes all the way to the end,” Corey said.

There is a lot of work that goes into winning such a prestigious award.

“This couldn’t be without our team here. Between our tissue cultural lab in Island Falls and our farm down there. And our farm up here in Monticello, with our office staff keeping everything straight. Our state seed inspector Kristy Bradbury, and our logistics department out at Fredericks Transport. It wouldn’t be possible,” Corey said.

Corey adds receiving this award helps the farm grow by opening up doors for new marketing opportunities and increasing business internationally. The farm plans to continue to grow and build for the future for many more years to come.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

A structure fire on N. Main St. in Brewer has shut down part of the road.
Structure fire shuts down Brewer road
Maine Home Sales
Maine home prices are up and sales are down
Maine Unemployment rate
Maine unemployment rate drops slightly
Queen City Cinema Club
One popular spot in Bangor is expanding their offerings and they’re REEL fun.