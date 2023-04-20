Thomas competing for NAC Men’s Tennis Championship this weekend

They’ll be facing the No. 2 NVU-Lyndon Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A-Copi Tennis & Sports Center in Augusta
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas Terriers are in the 2023 North Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Championship.

They'll be facing the No. 2 NVU-Lyndon Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A-Copi Tennis & Sports...
They'll be facing the No. 2 NVU-Lyndon Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A-Copi Tennis & Sports Center in Augusta(WABI)

They’ll be facing the No. 2 NVU-Lyndon Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A-Copi Tennis & Sports Center in Augusta.

The Terriers are 6-0 in NAC double-round-robin play.

Now, they’re one step away from claiming the title undefeated.

“We’ve been on the run this season because we did some recruiting. We’ve had some very good people this year. We have a very strong team. Our top four is very solid,” said Gabe McPhail, sophomore.

“We’ve put in a lot of preparation and work for this. We take it seriously and have fun at the same time. We took a week down to Hilton Head in preparation for this,” said Caleb Daigneault, junior.

“They’re not going to ease back. They’re going to really try to pull up and win,” said Nick Magiera, junior.

“The guys have the next edge to go up, and we have the depth through our lineup. We’re looking to take advantage of that,” said Rob Disch, head coach.

The Terriers will have their third NAC Championship with a win over the Hornets.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

He’s the highest-ranked 17-year-old Snowboard Cross athlete in the world
Boden Gerry gearing up for Olympic path in Carrabassett Valley
She finished March as the 2023 U.S. Freestyle Junior National Champion in U19 Women’s Moguls
Dory Michaud training for Olympic dream in Carrabassett Valley
Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
Her 29th assist broke a record that stood since 2010
Natalie Whitten breaks Husson single-season women’s lacrosse assist record