Thomas competing for NAC Men’s Tennis Championship this weekend

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas Terriers are in the 2023 North Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Championship.

They’ll be facing the No. 2 NVU-Lyndon Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. at A-Copi Tennis & Sports Center in Augusta.

The Terriers are 6-0 in NAC double-round-robin play.

Now, they’re one step away from claiming the title undefeated.

“We’ve been on the run this season because we did some recruiting. We’ve had some very good people this year. We have a very strong team. Our top four is very solid,” said Gabe McPhail, sophomore.

“We’ve put in a lot of preparation and work for this. We take it seriously and have fun at the same time. We took a week down to Hilton Head in preparation for this,” said Caleb Daigneault, junior.

“They’re not going to ease back. They’re going to really try to pull up and win,” said Nick Magiera, junior.

“The guys have the next edge to go up, and we have the depth through our lineup. We’re looking to take advantage of that,” said Rob Disch, head coach.

The Terriers will have their third NAC Championship with a win over the Hornets.

