Pothole season is here as we transition to warmer weather

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It is officially pothole season, and even if you are staying alert at the wheel, sometimes, hitting one is unavoidable. You need to know when it’s time to get your car checked after driving across one. It could prevent further damage to your car, and save you a lot of money in the long run.

“As winter goes along, and we get the normal thawing and freezing of roads and things like that, the water gets into the tar, and it expands. As we know, what expands as it freezes,” Al Sutherland said.

Sutherland, owner of Al’s Certified Auto Repair in Augusta, has been in the car business for four decades. He says the expansion on the road causes its break down, or what we call potholes.

“One of the things you might notice immediately right after hitting it is the car may vibrate. You may have a flat tire. The steering wheel could now be crooked,” he said.

While driving through a pothole may cause minor damage, Sutherland says ignoring issues may lead to bigger problems.

“We see that happen quite a bit. We see springs get broken on struts. We will see lower control arms get bent, ball joints will get bent, and many times, the damage isn’t caused strictly because of a pothole. It is because the car has mileage on it. and some of these components may already be worn a little bit,” he said.

One common issue is alignment problems which can affect the tires.

“Tires are expensive nowadays. I mean, a good set of tires for the average automobile can cost up to 800 dollars,” Sutherland said.

He recommends getting your car checked anytime there’s an impact.

“The best thing to do is, first of all, pull over, check the car to make sure nothing is significantly wrong that you can visually see,” he said.

And if you want total piece of mind, take it to a professional.

“You can very well hit a pothole or bump a curb or something like that, and cause no damage to the car. It is for those times when you do cause damage, and you don’t know about it that you wind up creating a lot of problems and a lot of expense for yourself,” he said.

