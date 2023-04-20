Police seek suspect who opened fire on neighbors, hitting 6-year-old, father

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for a suspect alleged to have shot a 6-year-old girl, her father and a third person after a basketball rolled into his yard.

Jonathan Robertson, who has lived in the Gaston County neighborhood for a decade, said the suspect, 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, was well-known for yelling at the neighborhood kids. He said it has happened on several occasions and that the catalyst for Tuesday night’s shooting was the children’s ball rolling into his yard.

“They were playing basketball, and a ball rolled into his yard. They went to go and get it. It was just crazy,” Robertson said. “We just never expected it in a million years. We never expected anybody would break a gun out amongst all those kids.”

Police said Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun, firing wildly at neighbors. As parents were rushing to gather their children, William White and his 6-year-old daughter were struck. Another woman suffered a graze wound.

The 6-year-old victim told WBTV about the attack after her grandmother gave permission. Her name and image are not being released to protect her identity.

“The bullet came back, and it hit me. The bullet went in my cheek,” she said. “I couldn’t get inside in time so he just…he shot my daddy in the back.”

The girl’s father is currently in a Charlotte hospital with a punctured lung and liver problems.

An 11-year-old who lives in the area also described what she saw amidst the chaos.

“After he hit my dad in the back, that’s when my dad dropped to the ground,” she said.

Singletary fled the area after the shooting and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said they secured several warrants for the suspect. He faces multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 6-year-old victim pulled no punches when talking about what should happen to the suspect.

“I want him to go to jail forever,” she said.

Those same feelings were echoed by Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page.

“We’ll be d--- sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court,” Page said. “The people of Gaston County will see and hear our commitment to that prosecution.”

Police said Singletary should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen with a gun, and police said he is a dangerous individual with a history with law enforcement.

The Regional Fugitive Taskforce from the U.S. Marshal’s Office was helping with the search.

Singletary is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighing about 223 pounds. Anyone who knows where he is should call police right away.

