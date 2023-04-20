Police need help identifying Pittsfield hit and run suspect

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a hit and run Wednesday night in Pittsfield.

It happened on the Higgins Road around 8 p.m.

Officers found two injured pedestrians in the road when they got there.

They say a 61-year-old Pittsfield man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 69-year-old Corinna woman was taken a hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Pittsfield police say the suspect vehicle left the scene before officers got there.

But they say the suspect’s vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side corner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

It is officially pothole season, and even if you are staying alert at the wheel, sometimes,...
Pothole season is here as we transition to warmer weather
Challenger Learning Center
Challenger learning center wraps up ‘April Break Camp’ with UMaine engineering
The 13th annual Research and Scholarship Day took place at the Gracie Theatre on campus.
Husson University highlights significant research done by students & staff
Healthy Living
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Sustainability in healthcare