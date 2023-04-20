Police need help identifying Pittsfield hit and run suspect

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a hit and run Wednesday night in Pittsfield.

It happened on the Higgins Road around 8 p.m.

Officers found two injured pedestrians in the road when they got there.

They say a 61-year-old Pittsfield man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

A 69-year-old Corinna woman was taken a hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Pittsfield police say the suspect vehicle left the scene before officers got there.

But they say the suspect’s vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side corner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department.

