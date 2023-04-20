Northern Light Health drops mask policy

Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health has ended its universal masking policy.

Officials say masks will still be worn in certain areas, like cancer care and infusion centers, and by people with respiratory symptoms or a recent COVID exposure.

They say the decision comes amid a downward trend in infection and hospitalization rates.

Masks will still be provided on-site, and patients can request that their providers wear them.

Northern Light says more frequent updates are coming as they prepare for the end of the public health emergency.

