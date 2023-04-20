Maine DHHS announces Special Enrollment Period through CoverME.gov

Maine DHHS
Maine DHHS(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine DHHS announced the launch of a Special Enrollment Period through CoverME.gov.

This is Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace to help people transition from MaineCare coverage after the pandemic.

They can also explore affordable health insurance options and avoid gaps in coverage.

It runs through July 31, 2024.

This will allow those no longer eligible for MaineCare to apply for plans through CoverME.gov outside of the annual Open Enrollment Period.

National estimates for Maine show 90% of those who are no longer eligible for MaineCare will be able to receive coverage through other sources including CoverME.gov.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Joseph Eaton
Court records detail scene of Bowdoin shootings
Police lights
Maine apartment building condemned following drug bust
The state's attorneys argued that the expedition of the project was an effort to gain vested...
Court rules in favor of CMP in NECEC trial
Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash
Former UMaine coach Teevens has leg amputated after bike crash