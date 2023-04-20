Maine DHHS announces Special Enrollment Period through CoverME.gov

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine DHHS announced the launch of a Special Enrollment Period through CoverME.gov.

This is Maine’s Health Insurance Marketplace to help people transition from MaineCare coverage after the pandemic.

They can also explore affordable health insurance options and avoid gaps in coverage.

It runs through July 31, 2024.

This will allow those no longer eligible for MaineCare to apply for plans through CoverME.gov outside of the annual Open Enrollment Period.

National estimates for Maine show 90% of those who are no longer eligible for MaineCare will be able to receive coverage through other sources including CoverME.gov.

