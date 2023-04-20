Maine apartment building condemned following drug bust

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Police and state drug agents searched an apartment in the Oxford County town of Mexico Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking out of the building.

Police say they found about 1,390 milligrams of fentanyl inside the third floor apartment of a building at 54 Roxbury Road. That is enough to potentially kill nearly 700 people. Police say they also found other illegally-possessed prescription drugs.

When police arrived around 7 Tuesday morning, they said only one person was in the apartment. He was charged with possession and later released. Police say the people they believe are responsible for trafficking the drugs were not there at the time.

Police said power had been cut to the entire building several hours earlier. They also said there were so many used needles and so much feces, along with other hazards, inside the building that they could not deploy a K9 inside due to concerns he would get hurt or be exposed.

The Mexico Code Enforcement Officer was called to the scene and condemned the building due to what was called “the extreme nature of the inhabitable living conditions.”

Animal control did rescue two dogs from the scene. Their status is pending a separate investigation.

