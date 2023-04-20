GreenLife Recreational Dispensary holds grand opening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 20th of April can be looked upon as a near holiday for some.

And it may have been the perfect time to cut the ribbon at GreenLife Recreational Dispensary.

The grand opening comes a week after they first opened their doors to the community.

We’re told interest has been high and it’s appeared to be quite the hit.

“At 11 o’clock this morning and literally just people were waiting and there was a line out the door,” said dispensary manager Joanna Smith.

“Everything has been great like everyone here in this community has been very supportive. Everyone that’s come in are super excited about what we have to offer. The different vendors that we carry here. You know, a lot of the vendors that we carry are from Southern Maine so that they’re not used to having that up here,” said owner Robert Ade.

Green Life says that their staff are there to help customers who may be trying Cannabis for the first time.

“What we do is we ask questions, what do they want from cannabis. Do they want to relax? Do they want focus and energy? We have edibles that some of them will make you go to sleep and some of them will make you like, want to go run a marathon. We kind of find out what they like, and then we just steer them in the right direction and answer questions on the products,” said Smith.

Ade Is also the owner of the Pat’s Pizza right across the street as well as the one in Dover-Foxcroft.

The joint operation looks to have the businesses benefit from one another.

“We’re gonna have three different tiers. So you’ll spend three different amounts at GreenLife. And you’ll take your receipt over to Pat’s Pizza, either Dover or Pat’s pizza Milo,” said Ade.

“You’ll either have 10, 15 or 20% off your meal that day when you purchase your GreenLife,” Ade added.

Selling recreational cannabis has proven to be a budding industry.

And the staff here at Green Life are looking to keep things rolling.

You can find the store at 19 Park Street in Milo.

You can also check out their Facebook page.

