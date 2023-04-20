Girl Scout cookies more than a sweet treat for Maine troops

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - When is a cookie more than a cookie?

When it’s sold by a Girl Scout, of course.

“A lot of people say they like thin mints or something, and we say, ‘Yeah, I would recommend that because it’s one of the best sellers,” said Ava Adams of Girl Scout Troop 637.

She may only be in fourth grade, but Gardiner’s Ava Adams is already getting a head start in the business world.

It’s all thanks to Girl Scout cookies.

“My goal is [to sell] 1,000 because last year I sold like 900, and I’m pretty sure I’m at like 945 or something like that,” Adams said.

Cookie sales date back to the early days of the Girl Scouts, founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low.

“She initiated the cookie sale as a way for girls to be self-reliant, to be financially autonomous, and as a way to fund their own activities. So, this is all really about independence,” said Helen Ruhlin, marketing and communications specialist, Girl Scouts of Maine.

Every April, booths around the state open for business.

For just $5 or $6 a box, you’re not just grabbing a sweet treat, you’re helping girls in your community learn a number of skills.

“Girls are learning goal setting, they’re learning decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. So, this goes far beyond just money and America’s favorite cookie. It really teaches these girls priceless, lifelong financial skills,” Ruhlin said.

“We make a list of what we want to do to help our community and what we want to do for our trip to have fun. So last year, we went to the animal shelter, and we donated some things. And then for fun, we went to Funtown Splashtown,” Adams said.

With booth sales wrapping up at the end of the month, Ava has one last pitch for anyone who’s thinking about stopping by.

“I would tell them that being a Girl Scout is very fun, and we would like you to buy some Girl Scout cookies to help our community and really, like just make the world a better place,” said Adams.

If you want to find a booth near you, there’s a Girl Scout Cookie Finder tool available online. It’ll also let you order a shipment from a local troop.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.