Ellsworth under “boil water order”

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A boil water order remains in effect for a portion of Ellsworth.

Boil Water Order (WABI)

The streets in red on this map, which include parts of Main and Water Streets, as well as Union Street and its side streets, are included.

The city says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before use.

The boil water order first went out Wednesday night.

The city says a water main break has been repaired, but the water department is awaiting test results that are expected Friday morning.

There’s more information at ellsworthmaine.gov.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.