Ellsworth under “boil water order”

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A boil water order remains in effect for a portion of Ellsworth.

Boil Water Order
Boil Water Order(WABI)

The streets in red on this map, which include parts of Main and Water Streets, as well as Union Street and its side streets, are included.

The city says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before use.

The boil water order first went out Wednesday night.

The city says a water main break has been repaired, but the water department is awaiting test results that are expected Friday morning.

There’s more information at ellsworthmaine.gov.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

Police lights
Police need help identifying Pittsfield hit and run suspect
The 13th annual Research and Scholarship Day took place at the Gracie Theatre on campus.
Husson University highlights significant research done by students & staff
Healthy Living
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Sustainability in healthcare
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Bangor announces grand reopening date
GreenLife Dispensary
GreenLife Recreational Dispensary holds grand opening