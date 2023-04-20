Dory Michaud training for Olympic dream in Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Falmouth’s Dory Michaud is trying to ski from Carrabbassett Valley Academy to the Olympics.

She finished March as the 2023 U.S. Freestyle Junior National Champion in U19 Women’s Moguls.

“To come out with the win after one of the best runs I’ve had all season was just... It felt like I was walking on a cloud. There was live scoring, so we were just all waiting at the bottom to see my top score. It was just a moment that I can’t even begin to describe. It was just super awesome, and I’m so glad that I had the opportunity to go out there,” said Michaud.

She’s wanted to ski for a long time.

“I just thought it was the coolest thing ever, and I was hellbent to do it. I kept begging my mom to sign me up. Once I was old enough, I just immediately fell in love. I told my parents I wanted to go to the Olympics,” said Michaud.

Training is a big reason why she’s currently the top American female Freestyle Mogul skier outside of the National Team.

“Lifting like squatting is definitely really important along with deadlifting. You need to have a strong back, which is really surprising to most people. When you’re hitting the moguls, it’s really just hit after hit on your knees and back. You need to make sure that those are really strong. You also need to be really agile because unlike giant slalom or super G, it’s very technical. You’re going from one turn to the next turn,” said Michaud.

She’s balancing it all with her schoolwork as she prepares to move to Utah to keep training.

“I was still able to get into all the colleges that I wanted to get into and have a good lineup for next year and future years of further education. In the future, I hope to get a degree in nursing from the University of Utah, so it’s really continuing that balance of academics and athletics that CVA has taught me how to do,” said Michaud.

She finished sixth in Moguls and fifth in Dual Moguls at the U.S. Freestyle National Championship last month against the best American skiers. It’s fueling her Olympic dream.

“I think it’s definitely a goal that I see myself accomplishing in the future, and I really hope that I can continue to work hard and be consistent so I can reach that goal,” said Michaud.

She’s well on her way. Michaud is racking up Top-10 finishes in her Nor-Am Cup schedule.

She’s got five top-six International Ski Federation finishes this year.

She thanked her family, friends, and coaches for their support throughout her career.

