Court records detail scene of Bowdoin shootings

WEST BATH, Maine (WABI) - The man who confessed to killing four people at a home in Bowdoin on Tuesday and then opening fire on vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth made his first court appearance in West Bath Thursday morning.

Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, who was just released from prison last Friday, is charged with four counts of intentional or knowing murder.

Police say the victims were Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62 and David Eaton, 66 and their friends Robert Eager, 72 and Patti Eager, 62.

Maine State Police say all four died of gunshot wounds.

Court records released Thursday detail the gruesome scene at the home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin Tuesday morning.

The records say that Patti’s sister went to the home around 9 a.m. where she found drops of blood near the front door.

Inside she also found several guns and bullet holes.

She went outside where she dialed 9-1-1.

Police confirmed Wednesday that they found one victim inside a barn and three others inside the home.

Records show police also found a dog had been shot at the home.

Detectives also found an unsigned note in the home that stated that someone had been molested and “there was nothing done about it.”

The note also mentioned someone being freed of pain and that the writer of the note wanted “a new life.”

Later that morning, police responded to I-295 in Yarmouth where people and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

In total, three people were shot while driving along the highway.

Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children, Justin Halsey and Paige Halsey, were all taken to Maine Medical Center. Paige remains in critical condition.

Eaton was taken into custody in a wooded area near Exit 15 just before 11 a.m.

Eaton does have an extensive criminal history in Maine, Florida, and Kansas that dates back to 2008.

State records show Eaton’s past convictions include aggravated assault that would have prevented gun possession.

Authorities say after his release from prison last week, his mother Cynthia met him at the prison and brought him to Bowdoin to stay with the Egers, who were family friends.

Eaton did not enter a plea in court on Thursday. He is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail.

He’s due back in court in June.

