Closing arguments heard in CMP Corridor trial, deliberations resume Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - After seven days of trial, closing arguments were heard in Cumberland County Superior Court in NECEC Transmission v. Maine Bureau of Parks and Land, which could decide the fate of the CMP corridor.

The plaintiffs, Central Maine Power and its parent companies, Connecticut-based Avangrid and Spain-based Iberdrola, who control NECEC, are challenging a law, established by the 2021 referendum passed by Maine voters, banning the completion and operation of the project.

The corridor would stretch 145 miles from Maine’s border with Canada to a substation in Lewiston, and would transmit electricity generated by hydropower in Quebec to the New England power grid, primarily to serve customers in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Lawyers for NECEC pushed back on an argument made by the state’s lawyers who say the project was expedited in the build-up to the Secretary of State’s deadline for signatures for the referendum in an effort to obtain vested rights before the referendum could cancel the project.

“Nothing was done here for the purpose of getting vested rights to frame and hang on the wall,” said NECEC lawyer Gerry Petruccelli. “The point was to get the job done. Vested rights are a consequence of the good faith performance of contracts. That’s what was going on here.”

The plaintiffs argued that they had a contractual obligation to work on the project as quickly as possible.

The state’s attorneys argued that the expedition of the project was an effort to gain vested rights before the referendum could wipe out the project.

“What you see is a calculated plan to expedite the scheduled start of pole-setting for the specific purpose of generating vested rights, and specifically a vested rights claim to defeat the second Citizens Initiative,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Bolton. “And they can’t claim vested rights if that’s what they did.”

The defense cited statements made by a construction executive stating that CMP’s purpose for putting poles up early was to subvert the referendum process.

The jury will now decide whether the construction was done in good faith and not in an effort to obtain vested rights. The jury is made up of nine people, and a vote of 6-3 or better would determine the ruling, with the case being a civil trial.

The jury deliberated for about an hour following the closing arguments. They will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

