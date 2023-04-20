Chilly Overnight. Lots Of Sunshine Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slip into the Gulf of Maine. This will continue to clear the lingering clouds out of far northern and eastern communities. With the clear skies and light winds overnight, conditions will be favorable for radiational cooling. Lows will be dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures overnight are expected to be a few degrees cooler than last night.

The high will move to our northeast on Friday. For the most part, expect mostly sunny skies, but there will be a few clouds and even an isolated rain & snow shower over western & northern Maine early Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s and low 60s. Winds off the water could keep coastal communities slightly cooler. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day ahead of an approaching low.

This low will run into the backside of the exiting high pressure that will remain parked to our northeast. This will protect us for much of the weekend and will hold off any rain showers until late Sunday. There will be plenty of cloud cover though. Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and low 60s. Overcast skies on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Showers will arrive by late afternoon/early evening and will linger through Tuesday

Temperatures will take a hit to start off next week as below seasonable highs in the 40s & 50s are expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows ranging from the 20s north to near freezing towards the coast. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. ENE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds picking up for western Maine.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with areas of rain later in the day. Highs mostly in the 50s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

